Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Nextdecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Nextdecade will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdecade in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdecade in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 133.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nextdecade by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

