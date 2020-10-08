Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Hold

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.71 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

