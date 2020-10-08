Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $62.00 at Guggenheim

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of TAP opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

