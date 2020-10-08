Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $253.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.71.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $197.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.88. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.44 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $241.81.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $1,535,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total value of $472,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,764,545 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 39.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 74.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

