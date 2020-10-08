Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PINC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Premier by 177.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,477 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Premier by 60.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after buying an additional 827,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Premier by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after buying an additional 647,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Premier by 96.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 252,557 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Premier by 227.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 245,399 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.