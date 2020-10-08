Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Contura Energy has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($0.28). Contura Energy had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $411.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Contura Energy will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

