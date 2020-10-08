Ball (NYSE:BLL) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.36.

BLL opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ball by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ball by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 376,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after buying an additional 62,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

