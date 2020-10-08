Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.11.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 22,210.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.