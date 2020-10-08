Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Hold

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,075.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.