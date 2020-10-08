Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s (AJG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.58.

AJG opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after purchasing an additional 957,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 44.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 76.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

