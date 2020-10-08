Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $320.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.00.

NYSE ROP opened at $405.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after buying an additional 345,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000,000 after acquiring an additional 290,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,748,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

