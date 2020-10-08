Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to Sell

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

OLCLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

