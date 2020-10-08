Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Sidoti

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its price objective boosted by Sidoti from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

CMCO opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

