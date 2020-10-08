Fmr LLC Sells 653,559 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653,559 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.84% of LPL Financial worth $114,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 212.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $79.93 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

