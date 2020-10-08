Fmr LLC Increases Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $114,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 236,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 93,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,074,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 60,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

