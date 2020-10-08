Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 473,254 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.34% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $115,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMG shares. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,469 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

