Fmr LLC Sells 1,207,245 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,052,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,207,245 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Kimco Realty worth $116,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 59.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of KIM opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

