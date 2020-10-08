Fmr LLC Purchases 599,157 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.02% of Capri worth $118,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Capri by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 380,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $88,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,562 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.81. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.