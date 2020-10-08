Fmr LLC Sells 60,258 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,769,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,258 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $119,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $22,115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 305.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 471,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 265.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 415,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 313,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 311,829 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

