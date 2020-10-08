Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,948,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,537 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $119,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,991,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $419,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,208,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,530 shares of company stock worth $3,202,157. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

