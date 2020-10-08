Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 519,829 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.48% of PPG Industries worth $120,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3,668.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 498,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 485,126 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 207.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,080,000 after buying an additional 460,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,657,000 after buying an additional 412,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9,127.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 415,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after buying an additional 410,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

PPG stock opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

