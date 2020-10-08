INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 13th

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 13th. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of INAQU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. II

INSU Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

