CleanSpark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,725 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,191 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

