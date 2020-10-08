Solaredge Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 2,962 call options.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,231 shares of company stock worth $26,152,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after buying an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $305.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.47. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $308.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B.Riley Securit restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.