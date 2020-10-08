Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,248 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,448% compared to the typical daily volume of 206 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

NYSE CNR opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.