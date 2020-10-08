Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 25,111 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 800% compared to the average volume of 2,790 call options.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

NYSE:DDD opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $770.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.49. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.