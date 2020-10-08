Investors Purchase High Volume of Ferrari Call Options (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,717 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 530% compared to the average volume of 590 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Ferrari from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $183.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.00. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 198.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

