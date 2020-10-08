PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PMT)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,745 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 320% compared to the typical volume of 653 call options.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 13th
INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 13th
CleanSpark Sees Unusually High Options Volume
CleanSpark Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Solaredge Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Solaredge Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone Building Brands
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone Building Brands
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems
Investors Purchase High Volume of Ferrari Call Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Ferrari Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report