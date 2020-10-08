PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,745 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 320% compared to the typical volume of 653 call options.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

