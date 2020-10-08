Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,981 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average volume of 1,047 call options.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,943.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Avantor by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 116.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 32.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 17.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

