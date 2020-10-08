ExOne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XONE)

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,956 call options on the company. This is an increase of 762% compared to the typical volume of 343 call options.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. ExOne has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $16.89.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

XONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on ExOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of ExOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

