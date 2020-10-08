Maxeon Solar Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,750 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 743 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

