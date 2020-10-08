Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vedanta Call Options (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,299 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,073% compared to the average daily volume of 196 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 43.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 73.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vedanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vedanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

VEDL stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.