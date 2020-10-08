Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,276 call options.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $522,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.09. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

