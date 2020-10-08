Investors Buy Large Volume of First Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 35,196 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 9,512 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock valued at $598,401,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after acquiring an additional 350,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 114,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $78.71 on Thursday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

