Investors Purchase High Volume of Chart Industries Put Options (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,328 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,941% compared to the average volume of 261 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 86.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

