Investors Purchase High Volume of Chart Industries Put Options (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,328 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,941% compared to the average volume of 261 put options.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 86.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
