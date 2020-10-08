Plug Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 157,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 58,309 call options.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $864,004.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,119,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,345. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 92.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 86.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

