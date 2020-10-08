Traders Buy Large Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 24,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,433 call options.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $110,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,222,789 shares of company stock worth $162,069,457. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

