Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Lifted by Analyst

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of COF stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 117.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

