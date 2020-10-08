Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Lifted by Analyst

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of COF stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 117.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 13th
INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 13th
CleanSpark Sees Unusually High Options Volume
CleanSpark Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Solaredge Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Solaredge Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone Building Brands
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone Building Brands
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems
Investors Purchase High Volume of Ferrari Call Options
Investors Purchase High Volume of Ferrari Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report