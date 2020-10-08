Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Quidel Call Options (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,412 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $277.82 on Thursday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,091.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,546,680.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Quidel by 15.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 219,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

