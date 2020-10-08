Amarin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 36,199 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 20,110 call options.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 2.80. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 8.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 32.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.