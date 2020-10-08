Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Increased by Analyst

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,013,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,587,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $2,380,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 710,869 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,621. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

