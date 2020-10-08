Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

ICE stock opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,086 shares of company stock valued at $19,231,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

