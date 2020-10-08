InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for InVitae in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.61.

InVitae stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. InVitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,857 shares of company stock worth $4,873,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 114.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth $32,240,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 278.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after buying an additional 801,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.