Brokers Set Expectations for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke’s FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAMXF. ValuEngine raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

