Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

BK stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.