FY2020 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLD. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.

NYSE:BLD opened at $180.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $186.10.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 844.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 88,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TopBuild by 6.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

