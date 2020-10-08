Cedar Realty Trust Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CDR opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $458,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

