FY2020 EPS Estimates for Elevate Credit Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.38 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 1,134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 617,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 567,033 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 346,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 88,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 79,293 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

