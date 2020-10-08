Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $131,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

