FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

FRT opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 115.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

